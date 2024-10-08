Updates from practice – Oct. 8

The regular season begins tomorrow!

thumb-en
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – ‘Twas the day before the season opener, and all through the CN Sports Complex, the Canadiens were stirring.

Martin St-Louis led one last practice on Tuesday, fine tuning his machinery ahead of Wednesday’s opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m.

All 23 players on the active roster skated today:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
40 Armia
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
27 Barré-Boulet
48 Hutson
13 Caufield
8 Matheson
 
77 Dach
58 Savard
 
28 Dvorak
47 Struble
 
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
 
11 Gallagher
 
51 Heineman
 
91 Kapanen
 
 
15 Newhook
 
 
55 Pezzetta
 
 
20 Slafkovský
 
 
14 Suzuki
 
 

Lineup wise, St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as Montreal’s starter against the Leafs. Meanwhile, defenseman Jayden Struble left Tuesday’s on-ice session early and will be evaluated daily for an upper-body injury. While the Canadiens head coach assured Habs fans there is no cause for concern, he did confirm the Struble will not play tomorrow.

Kirby Dach is slated to play his first regular season game since Oct. 14, 2023, on Wednesday. This morning, the forward stressed the importance of understanding what it takes to win games in the NHL.

“As a group, we’ve looked at each other in here, we’ve talked about and we know what we want to accomplish,” Dach said. “As our team evolves, the coaching staff evolves too, and we understand what we need to adapt, change and do to win games.”

Only a handful of tickets remain for Wednesday’s opener. Click here to get yours while supplies last!

