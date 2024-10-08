Updates from practice – Oct. 8

Lineup wise, St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as Montreal’s starter against the Leafs. Meanwhile, defenseman Jayden Struble left Tuesday’s on-ice session early and will be evaluated daily for an upper-body injury. While the Canadiens head coach assured Habs fans there is no cause for concern, he did confirm the Struble will not play tomorrow.

Kirby Dach is slated to play his first regular season game since Oct. 14, 2023, on Wednesday. This morning, the forward stressed the importance of understanding what it takes to win games in the NHL.

“As a group, we’ve looked at each other in here, we’ve talked about and we know what we want to accomplish,” Dach said. “As our team evolves, the coaching staff evolves too, and we understand what we need to adapt, change and do to win games.”

Only a handful of tickets remain for Wednesday’s opener. Click here to get yours while supplies last!