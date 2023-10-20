Updates from practice - Oct. 20

Kaiden Guhle skated solo prior to the main session with Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicholas. The 21-year-old defenseman is listed as day to day with an upper-body injury.

Christian Dvorak, who has yet to play a game this season, wore a standard practice jersey during the on-ice session. The forward underwent knee surgery in March. The team announced during training camp that he would not return to play before the month of November.

The Canadiens will host the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.