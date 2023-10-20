Updates from practice - Oct. 20

BROSSARD - Practice makes perfect, and the Canadiens take that to heart as they once again hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.
Take a look at the players who participated in the on-ice session:
Christian Dvorak practiced in a regular jersey
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
91 Sean Monahan
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
71 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Kaiden Guhle skated solo prior to the main session with Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicholas. The 21-year-old defenseman is listed as day to day with an upper-body injury.
Christian Dvorak, who has yet to play a game this season, wore a standard practice jersey during the on-ice session. The forward underwent knee surgery in March. The team announced during training camp that he would not return to play before the month of November.
The Canadiens will host the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.