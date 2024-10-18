Updates from practice – Oct. 18

Defenseman Logan Mailloux, who was recalled from the Laval Rocket earlier in the day, joined the team for practice. It was the first time he was called up this season. The rearguard made his NHL debut on April 16, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings and earned an assist.

The Canadiens also announced that defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson will not partake in the session. The former will be evaluated daily for an upper-body injury, while the latter took a therapy day.

The team is back in action on Saturday when they will stop by UBS Arena to take on Patrick Roy's New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Habs are back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday for a game against the New York Rangers at 7:15 p.m. ET.