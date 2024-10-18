Updates from practice – Oct. 18

The Canadiens hit the ice in Brossard before flying to New York

20241018_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Martin St-Louis' troops laced their skates for an on-ice session at the CN Sports Complex Friday morning.

Twenty-one players practiced:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
40 Armia
48 Hutson
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
24 Mailloux
77 Dach
58 Savard
28 Dvorak
47 Struble
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
 
55 Pezzetta
 
20 Slafkovsky
 
14 Suzuki
 

Defenseman Logan Mailloux, who was recalled from the Laval Rocket earlier in the day, joined the team for practice. It was the first time he was called up this season. The rearguard made his NHL debut on April 16, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings and earned an assist.

The Canadiens also announced that defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson will not partake in the session. The former will be evaluated daily for an upper-body injury, while the latter took a therapy day.

The team is back in action on Saturday when they will stop by UBS Arena to take on Patrick Roy’s New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Habs are back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday for a game against the New York Rangers at 7:15 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

