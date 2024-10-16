Updates from practice - Oct. 16

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday before heading to the Bell Centre to take part in the team’s annual blood drive.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that defenseman Jayden Struble is “ready to play,” but did not confirm whether he would return to the lineup tomorrow against the Los Angeles Kings. The 23-year-old has not played since the team announced on October 8 that he would be evaluated daily for an upper-body injury.

Twenty-one players were on the ice for what was a high-energy practice on Wednesday following Tuesday’s day off.