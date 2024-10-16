Updates from practice - Oct. 16

Jayden Struble ‘ready to play,’ says Martin St-Louis

Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday before heading to the Bell Centre to take part in the team’s annual blood drive.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that defenseman Jayden Struble is “ready to play,” but did not confirm whether he would return to the lineup tomorrow against the Los Angeles Kings. The 23-year-old has not played since the team announced on October 8 that he would be evaluated daily for an upper-body injury.

Twenty-one players were on the ice for what was a high-energy practice on Wednesday following Tuesday’s day off.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
40 Armia
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
28 Dvorak
8 Matheson
71 Evans
58 Savard
11 Gallagher
47 Struble
51 Heineman
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovský
 
14 Suzuki
 

Kirby Dach was absent from practice. St-Louis admitted uncertainty about Dach’s status for Thursday’s game against the Kings at the Bell Centre.

