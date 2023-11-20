News Feed

Updates from practice - Nov. 20

The Habs provided updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Arber Xhekaj

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back to work at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for California on Monday.

The team had a day off on Sunday following their game in Boston.

Here’s who was on the ice to start the week:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
27 Gustav Lindström
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
 
91 Sean Monahan
47 Jayden Struble
 
15 Alex Newhook
 
 
70 Tanner Pearson
 
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 
 

The team announced on Monday that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been placed on injured reserve and defenseman Jayden Struble has been recalled from the Laval Rocket. Struble, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut. The product of Northeastern University has totaled six points (1G, 5A) in 12 games with the Rocket this year.

Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris were not on the ice on Monday. The former is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not travel with the team to the Golden State, while the latter benefitted from a therapy day and will be on the trip.

Martin St-Louis' contingent worked on one-on-one and three-on-three battles down low, amongst other activities during Monday's practice. 

The Canadiens and Ducks go head-to-head on Wednesday at Honda Center. Game time is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN 2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.