Updates from practice - Nov. 20

The team announced on Monday that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been placed on injured reserve and defenseman Jayden Struble has been recalled from the Laval Rocket. Struble, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut. The product of Northeastern University has totaled six points (1G, 5A) in 12 games with the Rocket this year.

Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris were not on the ice on Monday. The former is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not travel with the team to the Golden State, while the latter benefitted from a therapy day and will be on the trip.

Martin St-Louis' contingent worked on one-on-one and three-on-three battles down low, amongst other activities during Monday's practice.

The Canadiens and Ducks go head-to-head on Wednesday at Honda Center. Game time is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN 2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.