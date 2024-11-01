Updates from practice – Nov. 1

The Habs land in Pittsburgh on Friday

cms-20241101-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

WASHINGTON - The Canadiens skated at Capital One Arena on Friday. That’s it.

There were no line drills, and hardly any systemic puck work––just a lot of skating.

“There are different ways to get a message across. That’s the most blunt way,” Brendan Gallagher said after practice. “There’s not a single guy in here that felt we didn’t deserve it. You go out there, you put your head down, you work and you do it together. Now it’s time for us to rectify it and move on.”

Head coach Martin St-Louis followed: “Everything in life has an expiry date. Patience is one of them.”

“We need to change certain on-ice habits and our mindset. If you don’t change that, you won’t find any consistency in this league. If you don’t change that, you won’t win four, five or six games in a row,” St-Louis explained.

Here’s the list of players who were on the ice:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

40 Armia

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

77 Dach

8 Matheson

28 Dvorak

47 Struble

71 Evans

72 Xhekaj

11 Gallagher

49 Harvey-Pinard

51 Heineman

91 Kapanen

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovský

14 Suzuki

Defenseman David Savard did not practice (therapy day).

Montreal heads to Pittsburgh right after practice, where they will play the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night.

Related Content

Media op: Suzuki

Media op: Hutson

Media op: Gallagher

Media op: Anderson

Media op: St-Louis

News Feed

MTL@WSH: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 31

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

Logan Mailloux loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice – Oct. 30 

SEA@MTL: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 29

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Celebrate Halloween early with the Habs on Tuesday

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@PHI: Game recap

MTL@PHI: What you need to know

Updates from morning skate – Oct. 26

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 25 

Catching up with… Ivan Demidov

Updates from practice – Oct. 23