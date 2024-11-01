Updates from practice – Nov. 1

WASHINGTON - The Canadiens skated at Capital One Arena on Friday. That’s it.

There were no line drills, and hardly any systemic puck work––just a lot of skating.

“There are different ways to get a message across. That’s the most blunt way,” Brendan Gallagher said after practice. “There’s not a single guy in here that felt we didn’t deserve it. You go out there, you put your head down, you work and you do it together. Now it’s time for us to rectify it and move on.”

Head coach Martin St-Louis followed: “Everything in life has an expiry date. Patience is one of them.”

“We need to change certain on-ice habits and our mindset. If you don’t change that, you won’t find any consistency in this league. If you don’t change that, you won’t win four, five or six games in a row,” St-Louis explained.

Here’s the list of players who were on the ice: