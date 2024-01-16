Updates from practice - Jan. 16

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex before embarking on a three-game road trip on Tuesday.

Prior to the main session, Josh Anderson skated on his own in a tracksuit and helmet. The 29-year-old winger has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury. He last played on Jan. 11 against the San Jose Sharks. The NHL veteran is only two games away from reaching 500 career games in the League.

Justin Barron and Joshua Roy helped goalie coach Eric Raymond run through some shooting drills with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau before the rest of the team hit the ice.

The Club announced during the skate that Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen will not practice as they each benefitted from a therapy day. Ylönen left Monday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period and did not return to play.

Eleven forwards (Joel Armia, Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Tanner Pearson, Michael Pezzetta, Joshua Roy, Juraj Slafkovsky, Mitchell Stephens and Nick Suzuki) and three goaltenders (Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau) took part in the skate.

Here's a look at the defense pairings featured at practice: