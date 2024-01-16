Updates from practice - Jan. 16

Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen each took a therapy day

20240109-chc-PBA_0964-slafkovsky
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex before embarking on a three-game road trip on Tuesday.

Prior to the main session, Josh Anderson skated on his own in a tracksuit and helmet. The 29-year-old winger has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury. He last played on Jan. 11 against the San Jose Sharks. The NHL veteran is only two games away from reaching 500 career games in the League.

Justin Barron and Joshua Roy helped goalie coach Eric Raymond run through some shooting drills with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau before the rest of the team hit the ice.

The Club announced during the skate that Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen will not practice as they each benefitted from a therapy day. Ylönen left Monday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period and did not return to play.

Eleven forwards (Joel Armia, Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Tanner Pearson, Michael Pezzetta, Joshua Roy, Juraj Slafkovsky, Mitchell Stephens and Nick Suzuki) and three goaltenders (Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau) took part in the skate.

Here's a look at the defense pairings featured at practice:

Defensemen

21 Guhle

8 Matheson

47 Struble

58 Savard 

54 Harris

 26 Kovacevic

52 Barron

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his media availability that Samuel Montembeault will get the start in New Jersey.  

The Habs will fly to Newark this afternoon to face the Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

