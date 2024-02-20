Updates from practice – Feb. 20

Forward Cole Caufield took a therapy day on Tuesday in Brossard

20240220_PracticeThumbnaik
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens returned from a day off to practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Forward Cole Caufield did not participate in the skate, taking a therapy day instead.

Here’s the list of players who hit the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
74 Brandon Gignac
58 David Savard
 
15 Alex Newhook
47 Jayden Struble
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
89 Joshua Roy
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

The Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night. For tickets to the game, click here.

