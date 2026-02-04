MTL@WPG: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal enters the matchup coming off an overtime loss in Minnesota, but a road point against one of the League’s elite clubs is hardly cause for disappointment. Riding a four-game point streak into their final game before the schedule break, the Habs will look to head into the Olympics with momentum — and with a chance to sweep the season series against the Jets. Add in the usual sea of bleu-blanc-rouge expected inside Canada Life Centre, and all the ingredients are on the table for a strong send off.

The Jets have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises this season — and not for the reasons many expected. Just one year removed from a Presidents’ Trophy campaign, Winnipeg now finds itself in the League’s bottom five with a 22-25-8 record. The drop-off has been widespread. A team that ranked fourth in goals per game last season has fallen to 23rd, while last year’s top-ranked defense has slipped 15 spots, and their once-lethal power play has cooled, tumbling from first in the NHL to 20th. As it stands, the Jets sit nine points outside a playoff spot.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Now seven games into his return from injury, Kirby Dach appears to have rediscovered his groove. The Habs forward has points in three straight outings, including two goals and a +4 rating, and will look to keep that momentum going Wednesday night.

At the other end, Connor Hellebuyck’s numbers don’t quite match his Vezina-winning standard from a year ago, but a goaltender of his caliber is always capable of stealing a game when called upon. From Montreal’s perspective, they’ll be hoping that doesn’t happen tonight.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-JETS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Jets match up by the numbers: