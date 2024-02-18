Updates from practice - Feb. 18

Caufield, Slafkovsky and Suzuki took therapy days

20231207-chc-PBB_0715-tanner-pearson
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens got back on the horse and practiced at the Bell Centre on Sunday, following Saturday’s loss to the Washington Capitals.

Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki did not take part in the skate, benefiting from therapy days instead. 

Jordan Harris practiced with his teammates in a red jersey suggesting contact. The 23-year-old defenseman wore a gray jersey (no contact) during Saturday’s morning skate. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury sustained on Feb. 11 against the St. Louis Blues. 

Twenty players were on the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
74 Brandon Gignac
58 David Savard
 
15 Alex Newhook
47 Jayden Struble
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
89 Joshua Roy
 
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

The Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

