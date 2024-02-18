Updates from practice - Feb. 18

MONTREAL – The Canadiens got back on the horse and practiced at the Bell Centre on Sunday, following Saturday’s loss to the Washington Capitals.

Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki did not take part in the skate, benefiting from therapy days instead.

Jordan Harris practiced with his teammates in a red jersey suggesting contact. The 23-year-old defenseman wore a gray jersey (no contact) during Saturday’s morning skate. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury sustained on Feb. 11 against the St. Louis Blues.

Twenty players were on the ice: