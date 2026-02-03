METAL! stars in new Ghost tour video

Unofficial Canadiens mascot dreams up a day with a Nameless Ghoul

MONTREAL – It's been a good week for hard-rocking Habs fans.

On Thursday, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge appeared on the Bell Centre scoreboard alongside a Ghoulish-looking Diane Bibaud who played a hockey cover of “Mary on a Cross” as the Habs cruised to a 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Then on Friday, it was the band’s turn to light up the Canadiens arena during a stop on the “Skeletour”.

Now, the Habs and Ghost have collabed on a new episode of the latter's GTV web series set inside the Bell Centre, featuring host Vanessa Warwick interviewing an unlikely guest on the day of the Montreal show... unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL!.

Fans thinking, ‘but METAL! doesn't speak’ would be right. Less of an interview and more of a superfan’s fever dream for the music-obsessed mascot—featuring among other things, a Nameless Ghoul riding a Zamboni—the clip is better seen than explained:

It’s fitting timing for Ghost, who were nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, to also be part of the year’s Best “METAL!” Performance.

To see more of METAL!’s brushes with rock fame, click here.

