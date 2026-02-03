Canadiens place Samuel Blais on waivers

WINNIPEG – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed forward Samuel Blais on waivers.

Blais was reclaimed on waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 27. He went on to play for the AHL’s Laval Rocket, where he collected nine points (3G, 6A) along with a plus-2 differential in nine games.

The 29-year-old forward played his first game with the Habs on December 21 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 13 games with Montreal, Blais has five points (2G, 3A) and a plus-4 differential. He last played on January 15 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Blais had signed a one-year contract with Montreal on the opening day of free agency in July 2025, but was claimed off waivers by Toronto on October 6.