Updates from practice – Feb. 1

Carrier, Evans, Savard take therapy days; Beck, Mailloux to join team in California

By Montreal Canadiens
ANAHEIM – The Canadiens practiced at Honda Center on Saturday.

Here are the players who participated in the session:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

48 Hutson

75 Dobes

40 Armia

8 Matheson

35 Montembeault

13 Caufield

64 Reinbacher (no contact)

77 Dach

47 Struble

28 Dvorak

72 Xhekaj

11 Gallagher

 

92 Laine

 

15 Newhook

 

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovsky

 

14 Suzuki

Forward Jake Evans and defensemen Alexandre Carrier and David Savard were absent from practice, benefiting from therapy days instead. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his media availability that each of them could be available for Sunday’s matinee against the Ducks.

The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux were recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. Both players are expected to join the team Saturday night in California.

Sunday’s game in Anaheim is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

