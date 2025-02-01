Updates from practice – Feb. 1

Forward Jake Evans and defensemen Alexandre Carrier and David Savard were absent from practice, benefiting from therapy days instead. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his media availability that each of them could be available for Sunday’s matinee against the Ducks.

The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux were recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. Both players are expected to join the team Saturday night in California.

Sunday’s game in Anaheim is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.