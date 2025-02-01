Updates from practice – Feb. 1

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens practiced at Honda Center on Saturday.
Here are the players who participated in the session:
Carrier, Evans, Savard take therapy days; Beck, Mailloux to join team in California
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
40 Armia
8 Matheson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
64 Reinbacher (no contact)
77 Dach
47 Struble
28 Dvorak
72 Xhekaj
11 Gallagher
92 Laine
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
Forward Jake Evans and defensemen Alexandre Carrier and David Savard were absent from practice, benefiting from therapy days instead. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his media availability that each of them could be available for Sunday’s matinee against the Ducks.
The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux were recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. Both players are expected to join the team Saturday night in California.
Sunday’s game in Anaheim is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.