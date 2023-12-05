Updates from practice – Dec. 5

Quick workout before the Canadiens’ annual hospital visits

cms-20231205-practice-nicksuzuki
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.  

Defenseman Mike Matheson was not on the ice with his teammates, opting for a therapy day instead.

Here's a look at who laced their skates:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
27 Gustav Lindström
71 Jake Evans
59 Mattias Norlinder
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
91 Sean Monahan
47 Jayden Struble
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
13 Mitchell Stephens
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

This afternoon, players will visit young patients at the CHU Sainte-Justine, Montreal Children’s Hospital, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children. 

The Canadiens are back in action on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

