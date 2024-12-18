Updates from practice - Dec. 18

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a brief skate at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Montreal is coming off a 6-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre, during which Patrik Laine scored a hat trick.
Habs practice ahead of home-and-home against Detroit this weekend
Each of Laine’s six tallies as a Hab have come on the power play, including the three the Finn buried on his countrymate, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Tuesday night.
Head coach Martin St-Louis spoke about the man advantage following Wednesday’s practice, and how they can use Laine and Cole Caufield as a one-two punch.
“We have more weapons with Patty. It’s about finding a way to have predictability for us and unpredictability for the other team,” St-Louis said. “They can move around, change spots sometimes, because the opponent has to respect both of them. We’re learning how to play together on the power play and how we can maximize everybody’s strengths.”
The Habs’ entire 22-man roster was on the ice in Brossard:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
40 Armia
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
77 Dach
8 Matheson
28 Dvorak
58 Savard
71 Evans
47 Struble
11 Gallagher
72 Xhekaj
51 Heineman
92 Laine
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
The Canadiens open a home-and-home series with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. Montreal and Detroit will then close out the back-to-back at the Bell Centre on Saturday.