Updates from practice - Dec. 18

Each of Laine’s six tallies as a Hab have come on the power play, including the three the Finn buried on his countrymate, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Tuesday night.

Head coach Martin St-Louis spoke about the man advantage following Wednesday’s practice, and how they can use Laine and Cole Caufield as a one-two punch.

“We have more weapons with Patty. It’s about finding a way to have predictability for us and unpredictability for the other team,” St-Louis said. “They can move around, change spots sometimes, because the opponent has to respect both of them. We’re learning how to play together on the power play and how we can maximize everybody’s strengths.”

The Habs’ entire 22-man roster was on the ice in Brossard: