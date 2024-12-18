Updates from practice - Dec. 18

Habs practice ahead of home-and-home against Detroit this weekend

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a brief skate at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Montreal is coming off a 6-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre, during which Patrik Laine scored a hat trick.

Each of Laine’s six tallies as a Hab have come on the power play, including the three the Finn buried on his countrymate, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Tuesday night.

Head coach Martin St-Louis spoke about the man advantage following Wednesday’s practice, and how they can use Laine and Cole Caufield as a one-two punch.

“We have more weapons with Patty. It’s about finding a way to have predictability for us and unpredictability for the other team,” St-Louis said. “They can move around, change spots sometimes, because the opponent has to respect both of them. We’re learning how to play together on the power play and how we can maximize everybody’s strengths.”

The Habs’ entire 22-man roster was on the ice in Brossard:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

40 Armia

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

 

77 Dach

8 Matheson

 

28 Dvorak

58 Savard

 

71 Evans

47 Struble

 

11 Gallagher

72 Xhekaj

 

51 Heineman

 

 

92 Laine

 

 

15 Newhook

 

 

55 Pezzetta

 

 

20 Slafkovsky

 
 

14 Suzuki

 
 

The Canadiens open a home-and-home series with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. Montreal and Detroit will then close out the back-to-back at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

