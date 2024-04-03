Updates from practice – Apr. 3

Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Johnathan Kovacevic, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj formed rotating pairings on the blue line.
Alex Newhook and David Savard did not participate in today’s practice, opting for therapy days instead.
Well ahead of the main on-ice session, Kirby Dach worked with the team’s player development consultant, Paul Byron. The 23-year-old forward has not yet resumed full practice sessions with his teammates.
Coming off Tuesday’s two-goal performance, Nick Suzuki spoke about his season to date following today’s practice.
"I feel really confident in what I can do and what I can bring every single night,” Suzuki told the media. “[I can] play against everybody who we match up against, so I feel very comfortable with where my game’s at right now.”
Arber Xhekaj and Juraj Slafkovsky, weighing a combined 470 lbs according to the Canadiens website, created a stir last night with a sandwich-like hit on the Panthers' Steven Lorentz.