Updates from practice – Apr. 3

BROSSARD - Martin St-Louis' troops were back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday, following last night’s 5-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers. Given the team’s road-heavy schedule in the second half of March, today marked the first time the Canadiens practiced in Brossard since March 13.

Cayden Primeau will start for Montreal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, confirmed St-Louis after practice.

Here’s how the Habs forwards lined up this morning: