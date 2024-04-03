Updates from practice – Apr. 3

The latest news and comments from the Habs‘ practice in Brossard on Wednesday

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD - Martin St-Louis' troops were back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday, following last night’s 5-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers. Given the team’s road-heavy schedule in the second half of March, today marked the first time the Canadiens practiced in Brossard since March 13.

Cayden Primeau will start for Montreal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, confirmed St-Louis after practice.

Here’s how the Habs forwards lined up this morning:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

11 Gallagher

 28 Dvorak

40 Armia

17 Anderson

 71 Evans

56 Ylönen

55 Pezzetta / 70 Pearson

36 White

49 Harvey-Pinard

Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Johnathan Kovacevic, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj formed rotating pairings on the blue line.

Alex Newhook and David Savard did not participate in today’s practice, opting for therapy days instead.

Well ahead of the main on-ice session, Kirby Dach worked with the team’s player development consultant, Paul Byron. The 23-year-old forward has not yet resumed full practice sessions with his teammates.

Coming off Tuesday’s two-goal performance, Nick Suzuki spoke about his season to date following today’s practice.

"I feel really confident in what I can do and what I can bring every single night,” Suzuki told the media. “[I can] play against everybody who we match up against, so I feel very comfortable with where my game’s at right now.”

Arber Xhekaj and Juraj Slafkovsky, weighing a combined 470 lbs according to the Canadiens website, created a stir last night with a sandwich-like hit on the Panthers' Steven Lorentz.

"That’s like a 700-pound collision there. It was heavy on my end. I stepped up and saw [Slafkovsky] behind and... it hurt me,” Xhekaj joked. “It was definitely funny. We had a good laugh after so it’s all good.”

Next on tab for the Canadiens is the Lightning, who visit the Bell Centre on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

