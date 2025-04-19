Updates from practice – Apr. 19

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday, in preparation of their Round 1 series against the Washington Capitals.
All 23 players participated:
Habs hold full skate in Brossard on Saturday
BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday, in preparation of their Round 1 series against the Washington Capitals.
All 23 players participated:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
40 Armia
21 Guhle
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
93 Demidov
8 Matheson
28 Dvorak
58 Savard
71 Evans
47 Struble
11 Gallagher
72 Xhekaj
51 Heineman
91 Kapanen
92 Laine
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
Game 1 between the Canadiens and Capitals is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena.
With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to L’espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.