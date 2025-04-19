Updates from practice – Apr. 19

Habs hold full skate in Brossard on Saturday

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday, in preparation of their Round 1 series against the Washington Capitals.

All 23 players participated:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

40 Armia

21 Guhle

35 Montembeault

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

93 Demidov

8 Matheson

28 Dvorak

58 Savard

 

71 Evans

47 Struble

11 Gallagher

 72 Xhekaj

51 Heineman

91 Kapanen

92 Laine

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

 

20 Slafkovsky

 

14 Suzuki

 

Game 1 between the Canadiens and Capitals is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena.

With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to L’espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.

