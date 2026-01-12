Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 12

MONTREAL – The Canadiens started the week with a morning skate ahead of their contest against the Canucks at the Bell Centre.

The only change to the lineup will be between the pipes as Jakub Dobes gets the start.

Josh Anderson, who skated for the first time on Sunday, joined the group in a regular jersey. He hasn’t played since January 1. Meanwhile, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, and Patrik Laine also hit the ice in blue jerseys suggesting no contact.

Take a look at the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis: