Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 10

MONTREAL – The Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for their meeting with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Kaiden Guhle will return to the lineup, while Jacob Fowler will get the start in net.

Joining the group for the main session were Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine in blue jerseys, suggesting no contact. Jake Evans also skated in a regular jersey before things got officially rolling at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Take a look at the rest of the group: