Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 10

Guhle returns to lineup, Dach and Laine skate with the group

20260110-skate-guhleEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for their meeting with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Kaiden Guhle will return to the lineup, while Jacob Fowler will get the start in net.

Joining the group for the main session were Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine in blue jerseys, suggesting no contact. Jake Evans also skated in a regular jersey before things got officially rolling at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Take a look at the rest of the group:

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will also wrap up Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

DET@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. DET: St-Louis

Pregame vs. DET: Guhle

Pregame vs. DET: Dobson

News Feed

DET@MTL: What you need to know

Marie-Philip Poulin named to Canadian Olympic roster

FLA@MTL: Game recap

Adam Engstrom loaned to Laval Rocket

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@CGY: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 7

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Hughes: ‘We have a group of guys that are playing for each other; that's the most impressive thing I see’

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 6

Michael Hage earns bronze at 2026 WJC 

MTL@DAL: Game recap 

MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: Game recap 

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Jan. 2

Oliver Kapanen named to Finnish Olympic roster

MTL@CAR: Game recap 