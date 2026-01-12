VAN@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens open yet another back-to-back set as they wrap up a four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Montreal seeks bounce back effort against Vancouver on Prime Monday Night Hockey
MONTREAL – The Canadiens open yet another back-to-back set as they wrap up a four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
After stringing together three straight wins, the Canadiens hit a bump on Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings on a night when nothing seemed to break their way. In a season where the standings can swing overnight, Montreal will be eager to respond quickly and protect the third spot they currently hold in the Atlantic Division. Even with all their success to this point, the Canadiens sit just four points clear of the playoffs, yet just two points from first place in the division.
“Playoffs” isn’t a word heard often around Vancouver these days. The Canucks sit dead last in the NHL and are fighting to stay afloat as the season wears on. Coming into Montreal on the fourth stop of a six-game road trip, Vancouver arrives mired in a six-game losing streak. Still, if there’s been any silver lining to their season, it’s their play away from home, where they’ve managed a respectable 12-11-2 record.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 25 @ VAN: 4-3 MTL
Jan 12. vs. VAN:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Alexandre Texier totaled six points in two games last Wednesday and Thursday. Skating on the Habs’ top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, the French national will look to keep that momentum rolling on Monday.
Scoring has been a challenge for Vancouver –– and keeping the puck out of their own net has been even tougher. One bright spot, though, has been Kiefer Sherwood, who leads the Canucks with 17 goals in 44 games this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: CANUCKS-HABS
Here’s how the Canucks and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.