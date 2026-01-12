VAN@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

After stringing together three straight wins, the Canadiens hit a bump on Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings on a night when nothing seemed to break their way. In a season where the standings can swing overnight, Montreal will be eager to respond quickly and protect the third spot they currently hold in the Atlantic Division. Even with all their success to this point, the Canadiens sit just four points clear of the playoffs, yet just two points from first place in the division.

“Playoffs” isn’t a word heard often around Vancouver these days. The Canucks sit dead last in the NHL and are fighting to stay afloat as the season wears on. Coming into Montreal on the fourth stop of a six-game road trip, Vancouver arrives mired in a six-game losing streak. Still, if there’s been any silver lining to their season, it’s their play away from home, where they’ve managed a respectable 12-11-2 record.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 @ VAN: 4-3 MTL

Jan 12. vs. VAN:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Alexandre Texier totaled six points in two games last Wednesday and Thursday. Skating on the Habs’ top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, the French national will look to keep that momentum rolling on Monday.

Scoring has been a challenge for Vancouver –– and keeping the puck out of their own net has been even tougher. One bright spot, though, has been Kiefer Sherwood, who leads the Canucks with 17 goals in 44 games this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: CANUCKS-HABS

Here’s how the Canucks and Canadiens match up by the numbers: