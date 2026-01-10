DET@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings are set to clash in the battle for the top of the Atlantic Division at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
Family Week wraps up tonight with an Original Six matchup
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega
Young fans take over the Bell Centre this week as part of Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega! Here's what's in store at the arena:
Youppi!’s Montreal mascot family will also be in attendance for the occasion. Local-area mascots at the Bell Centre will include:
Celebrating minor hockey
The Canadiens will celebrate Quebec minor hockey and the next generation of players on Saturday:
More activations
Here's what else is happening tonight:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Tonight’s game marks the second meeting between both clubs – the Canadiens took the first contest by a score of 5-1 on October 9 in Detroit. The Original Six rivals will be looking to create some distance between each other in the Atlantic Division standings as they’re tied at 56 points each. Montreal (44 GP) has a game in hand over Detroit (45 GP), and both teams have won seven of their last 10 contests.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 9 @ DET: 5-1 MTL
Jan. 10 vs. DET:
Mar. 19 @ DET:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Captain Nick Suzuki is set to play in his 500th career NHL game tonight. What’s more, the 26-year-old center has the second-longest Iron Man streak for most consecutive games played among active NHL players, behind Brent Burns (968).
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Patrick Kane reached a career milestone by becoming the sixth active player to score 500 goals. He joins Alexander Ovechkin (915), Sidney Crosby (649), Steven Stamkos (600), Evgeni Malkin (523) and John Tavares (509).
BY THE NUMBERS: WINGS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and link-placeholder-2 to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
