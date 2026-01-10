DET@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega

Young fans take over the Bell Centre this week as part of Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega! Here's what's in store at the arena:

The first 3,000 kids to enter the Bell Centre will receive a free Canadiens scarf courtesy of Kraft;

A Canadiens Fan Club member will help Habs public address announcer Michel Lacroix present the starting lineup;

A Canadiens Fan Club member will be the assistant to team equipment manager Patrick Langlois;

A Canadiens Fan Club member will be a mini journalist at the game;

Special “claymation” versions of Habs players will be featured throughout the game presentation;

Three lucky families will participate in an on-ice version of a popular party game at intermission;

A chocolate fountain and fruit bowl concession option will be available in Section 112.

Youppi!’s Montreal mascot family will also be in attendance for the occasion. Local-area mascots at the Bell Centre will include:

Alli-Oop (Montreal Alliance)

Cosmo (Laval Rocket)

Marty the Martlet (McGill University)

METAL!

Tac-Tik (CF Montreal)

Touché (Montreal Alouettes)

Celebrating minor hockey

The Canadiens will celebrate Quebec minor hockey and the next generation of players on Saturday:

Habs players will arrive at the game wearing minor hockey jerseys from across the province;

Twelve young players from Quebec minor hockey teams will accompany Canadiens and Red Wings players on the blue lines during the national anthems;

Four referees from Quebec minor hockey leagues will also take part in the pregame ceremony.

More activations

Here's what else is happening tonight:

Local artist Jonathan Bergeron will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

Musical guest DJ Chloe Lallouz will provide pregame and intermissions tunes as part of the Monster Energy DJ Series.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Tonight’s game marks the second meeting between both clubs – the Canadiens took the first contest by a score of 5-1 on October 9 in Detroit. The Original Six rivals will be looking to create some distance between each other in the Atlantic Division standings as they’re tied at 56 points each. Montreal (44 GP) has a game in hand over Detroit (45 GP), and both teams have won seven of their last 10 contests.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 9 @ DET: 5-1 MTL

Jan. 10 vs. DET:

Mar. 19 @ DET:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Captain Nick Suzuki is set to play in his 500th career NHL game tonight. What’s more, the 26-year-old center has the second-longest Iron Man streak for most consecutive games played among active NHL players, behind Brent Burns (968).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Patrick Kane reached a career milestone by becoming the sixth active player to score 500 goals. He joins Alexander Ovechkin (915), Sidney Crosby (649), Steven Stamkos (600), Evgeni Malkin (523) and John Tavares (509).

BY THE NUMBERS: WINGS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: