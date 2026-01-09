Marie-Philip Poulin named to Canadian Olympic roster

This will be the 34-year-old forward’s fifth appearance at the Winter Olympics after bringing home gold three times (2010, 2014, 2022) and silver once (2018). Poulin became the first player on the men’s or women’s side to score in four Olympic gold medal games. In 22 contests at the quadrennial international event, the prolific scorer has registered 35 points (17G, 18A). Her illustrious career on the world stage also includes 13 medals (four gold, eight silver, one bronze) at the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Poulin joined the Canadiens’ hockey operations staff in 2022. With the Victoire this season, the 2024-25 Billie Jean King MVP and Forward of the Year has collected 11 points (5G, 6A) in nine games.

Joining her at the Olympics from the Victoire so far are teammates Erin Ambrose, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Laura Stacey, and Kati Tabin (Canada), Natalie Mlynkova (Czechia), Sandra Abstreiter (Germany), and Hayley Scamurra (USA).