Marie-Philip Poulin named to Canadian Olympic roster

Habs player development consultant will represent Canada at Milana Cortina 2026

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Hockey Canada announced on Friday that Canadiens player development consultant and Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin will represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The full 23-woman roster was unveiled this morning:

This will be the 34-year-old forward’s fifth appearance at the Winter Olympics after bringing home gold three times (2010, 2014, 2022) and silver once (2018). Poulin became the first player on the men’s or women’s side to score in four Olympic gold medal games. In 22 contests at the quadrennial international event, the prolific scorer has registered 35 points (17G, 18A). Her illustrious career on the world stage also includes 13 medals (four gold, eight silver, one bronze) at the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Poulin joined the Canadiens’ hockey operations staff in 2022. With the Victoire this season, the 2024-25 Billie Jean King MVP and Forward of the Year has collected 11 points (5G, 6A) in nine games.

Joining her at the Olympics from the Victoire so far are teammates Erin Ambrose, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Laura Stacey, and Kati Tabin (Canada), Natalie Mlynkova (Czechia), Sandra Abstreiter (Germany), and Hayley Scamurra (USA).

