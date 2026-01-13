VAN@MTL: Game recap 

Carrier nets a pair, records 100th career point as Habs double up on Canucks

20260112_VANMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Alexandre Carrier scored two goals in 20 seconds as the Canadiens double upped on the Vancouver Canucks, 6-3, at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Juraj Slafkovsky (1G, 2A) and Ivan Demidov (3A) each recorded three points in the win, while Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier tallied a pair of assists.

Noah Dobson, Mike Matheson and Oliver Kapanen were the other Montreal goalscorers.

Jakub Dobes made 20 saves as the Habs wrapped up their four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 18:13 1-[1] Dobson (Suzuki) – PPG

VAN@MTL: Dobson scores PPG against Nikita Tolopilo

P2 04:31 2-[2] Carrier (Suzuki, Texier)

VAN@MTL: Carrier scores goal against Nikita Tolopilo

P2 04:51 2-[3] Carrier (Slafkovsky, Demidov)

VAN@MTL: Carrier scores goal against Nikita Tolopilo

P3 00:29 3-[4] Matheson (Caufield, Texier)

VAN@MTL: Matheson scores goal against Nikita Tolopilo

P3 01:07 3-[5] Slafkovsky (Demidov, Hutson)

VAN@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Nikita Tolopilo

P3 06:05 3-[6] Kapanen (Demidov, Slafkovsky)

VAN@MTL: Kapanen scores goal against Nikita Tolopilo

Vancouver goals

P1 11:53 [1]-0 E. Pettersson (Karlsson, Hronek)

P2 01:50 [2]-1 Kane (Raty)

P2 09:42 [3]-3 Sasson (O’Connor, Joseph)

What’s next

The Canadiens hit the road for a three-game trip starting in Washington on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

