VAN@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – Alexandre Carrier scored two goals in 20 seconds as the Canadiens double upped on the Vancouver Canucks, 6-3, at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Juraj Slafkovsky (1G, 2A) and Ivan Demidov (3A) each recorded three points in the win, while Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier tallied a pair of assists.

Noah Dobson, Mike Matheson and Oliver Kapanen were the other Montreal goalscorers.

Jakub Dobes made 20 saves as the Habs wrapped up their four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.