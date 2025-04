BROSSARD – You could argue Tuesday was the most anticipated Canadiens’ practice of the season.

Fans lined the glass at the CN Sports Complex on Montreal’s South Shore to witness Ivan Demidov’s first full skate with the team—and to watch the Habs as they prepare for what could be a do-or-die matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

All 24 players on the active roster participated in the session: