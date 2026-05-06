Laval Rocket deciding Game 5 rescheduled for Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Habs’ AHL affiliate forces final game at Place Bell

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© James Hajjar / L'Arena du Rocket Inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Habs fans can look forward to a full weekend of hockey in the Greater Montreal area.

On Tuesday, the Laval Rocket staved off elimination with a 4-0 road win in Toronto to force a deciding Game 5 at home. The final game of the Marlies-Rocket best-of-five series was originally scheduled to be played on Friday at Place Bell, but has since been moved to Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

TICKETS: MARLIES AT ROCKET GAME 5 🎟️

The new schedule gives Habs fans three consecutive days of playoff hockey to watch this weekend without any viewing conflicts.

On Friday night, the Canadiens will play Game 2 of their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center, before the team’s AHL affiliate concludes their North Division Semifinal series on Saturday afternoon in Laval. Then on Sunday, the Canadiens-Sabres series officially shifts to Montreal for Game 3 at the Bell Centre.

To purchase tickets for the Laval Rocket’s Game 5 at Place Bell, click here.

For more information about Montreal Canadiens postseason initiatives, visit the team’s Playoff Central page here.

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