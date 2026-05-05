Round 2 pizza watch parties announced at L’espace 1909

MONTREAL – Habs fans hungry for more playoff hockey can get their fill of postseason action—and pizza—at L’espace 1909.

The Canadiens announced a new big-screen viewing option for fans during Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, featuring all-you-can-eat pizza courtesy of Pizza Pizza.

Dubbed the Pizza Watch Party – L'espace 1909 Edition, the ticketed events will be hosted at the titular space inside the Bell Centre for Games 1 through 4, as well as 6 and 7, if necessary.

Tickets are $26 plus tax, with unlimited pizza and popcorn included. All ticketholders in attendance will also receive an official Canadiens rally towel—the same ones seen inside the Bell Centre during the 2026 Playoffs.

In addition to slices and swag, a Monster Energy DJ and appearances by Youppi! will entertain the crowd every game night. A paid bar will likewise be available to attendees serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 go on sale Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., and those for Games 3 and 4 will go on sale on Thursday, May 7. Tickets for Games 6 and 7 will go on sale at a later date, if necessary. The viewing parties are general admissions, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open one hour before game time, accessible via the venue’s main entrance at 1280 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal.

TICKETS: PIZZA WATCH PARTY – L'ESPACE 1909 EDITION 🍕

L’espace 1909 is a 17,000 sqft event space located inside the Bell Centre, with over 50 TVs spread across two floors. Its central 46-foot screen is the largest inside a restaurant in North America.

The Canadiens eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games on Sunday and will open their Round 2 series against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

For more information about Canadiens postseason initiatives, visit the team’s 2026 Playoff Central page by clicking here.