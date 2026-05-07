MTL@BUF: Game recap | Game 1

Game 1 goes to Buffalo

20260506_MTLBUF_recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – The Canadiens opened their second-round series with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored for Montreal, but that was the extent of the visitors’ offense in Game 1.

The Sabres’ speed and skill gave the Canadiens trouble early on and they paid the price. Buffalo climbed to a 2-0 lead in the first period, before opening a 4-1 advantage in the middle frame, which Montreal could not overcome.

Jakub Dobes turned aside 12 shots on Wednesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 19:16 [1]-2 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Demidov) – PPG

MTL@BUF: Suzuki scores PPG against Alex Lyon

P2 16:31 [2]-4 Dach (Bolduc)

MTL@BUF: Dach scores goal against Alex Lyon

Buffalo goals

P1 04:31 0-[1] Doan (Benson)

P1 13:26 0-[2] McLeod (Benson, Doan) – PPG

P2 03:32 1-[3] Greenway (Samuelsson)

P2 09:01 1-[4] Byram (McLeod) – PPG

What’s next 

Game 2 between the Habs and Sabres will take place on Friday at KeyBank Center.

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