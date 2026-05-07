BUFFALO – The Canadiens opened their second-round series with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored for Montreal, but that was the extent of the visitors’ offense in Game 1.

The Sabres’ speed and skill gave the Canadiens trouble early on and they paid the price. Buffalo climbed to a 2-0 lead in the first period, before opening a 4-1 advantage in the middle frame, which Montreal could not overcome.

Jakub Dobes turned aside 12 shots on Wednesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster