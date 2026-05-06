MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 1

Canadiens and Sabres go head-to-head in the playoffs for the first time since 1998

20260506-prevEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – Round 2 between the Canadiens and Sabres kicks off on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

GAME FACTS

KEYS TO THE GAME 

Building on Round 1 

The Canadiens are adding another chapter to their rebuild with Round 2 postseason action. It may be new territory for the youngest NHL team in the playoffs, but the Habs proved in the opening round they can handle, and thrive in, unfamiliar situations. As Martin St-Louis said recently in a press conference, Montreal isn’t here for a “participation ribbon,” so they’ll be looking to build on their success concretely. 

On the road again? No problem 

As was the case against the Lightning, the Canadiens are starting this series on the road. The Habs secured three victories in Tampa Bay’s barn, including the decisive Game 7, on top of boasting one of the best regular season records in away arenas, so this shouldn’t be a major factor for the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge

Reigniting the power play 

The Habs are going up against the third-best penalty kill in the playoffs among remaining teams. They will need to rekindle some of that special teams magic they generated in the first part of the opening round after going dry in Games 5, 6 and 7 (0/7). 

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 

The Canadiens posted a 2-2 record in four regular season outings against the Sabres in 2025-26, with each team scoring 13 goals. All contests were decided by a two-goal margin and ended in regulation. 

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF  

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF 

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL 

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 

Goaltenders Jakub Dobes and Alex Lyon will battle it out after excelling in the crease for their respective teams so far this postseason. 

On the one hand, rookie Dobes shone with his unshakable confidence and swagger in Round 1, posting a 2.03 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. On the other hand, veteran Lyon has risen to the occasion since taking over from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Game 2. The Sabres netminder sits second in GAA (1.14) and SV% (.955) among playoff goalies. 

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES 

Here’s how both teams matched up in the regular season.

LINEUP NEWS 

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Wednesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

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