Updates from practice – May 5

TAMPA – The Habs returned to work at the TGH Iceplex on Tuesday after taking a day off following their thrilling series win over the Lightning over the weekend.

For head coach Martin St-Louis, it was a much-needed break for his players.

“I think it was an important day for the players yeststerday, to be able to disconnect a bit,” said the coach. “For the coaches, it doesn’t stop. You have to get ready for the next one.”

Juraj Slafkovsky took the time to reflect on how his game grew as a result of playing in such a tight, hotly contested series.

"There were so many close games, different scenarios, like, you're down, you're up. The game is a tie, so you’ve got to defend. You don't want to make any risky plays, but at the same time you're trying to score goals,” explained the Slovak forward, who scored a hat trick in Game 1 and led his team in shots in the series with 18. “So, yeah, I feel like just in general, with all the scenarios that happened, everyone got better here.”

The series against the Buffalo Sabres could be as tight as the Tampa Bay one, but it could also end up being more open and offensive – Buffalo scored 20 goals in six games, including a 6-1 rout of Boston in Game 4. Either way, St-Louis says his troops will be ready.

“If it takes defensive games where there isn’t a lot of space, we’ve shown it, we’re capable. If they want to play more openly, because of a lot of turnovers, I know we’re able to play that way,” the Habs bench boss proclaimed. “I’m confident the guys can play the game that’s in front of them.”

Whatever game the Sabres put on, the Canadiens know they’re in for a challenge.

“They have a lot of depth. They have some very mobile defensemen; I think of [Rasmus] Dahlin, they can beat you one-on-one,” described Alexandre Carrier. “It’s a bit similar to us, we have Lane [Hutson] for that. Their defense is tough to play against, I think just because they use their feet a lot.”

The Sabres defense is only one part of the equation; the fans in the building in Buffalo will surely have that seventh player effect similar to what the Habs enjoy in Montreal.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty physical series with a lot of energy. I think the atmosphere in the arena there is going to be incredible,” shared Zachary Bolduc. “We’re really excited.”

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Canadiens and Sabres is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.