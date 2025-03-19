Updates from optional practice - Mar. 19

BROSSARD – Following a thrilling 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, the Canadiens held an optional skate at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.
In total, 13 players partook in the session.
Habs hit the ice before jetting off to Elmont, NY
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
13 Caufield
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
71 Evans
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
51 Heineman
47 Struble
15 Newhook
72 Xhekaj
55 Pezzetta
89 Roy
14 Suzuki
Quotes of the day
Mike Matheson on the team’s culture off the ice:
I think it continues to grow each day where games like yesterday's add to it. Obviously, what happens on the ice is connected to what happens away from it as well, and vice versa. So, I’d say away from the ice, the group continues to develop, become more and more mature and I think we have a great group of guys who... Honestly, we adore each other. So, it’s a special group, for sure.
Matheson on Nick Suzuki and his consistency as a player and person:
I think he’s a very consistent person. You get the same Nick Suzuki after a win like yesterday's or after a loss. I think that helps young players but also other guys when emotions get high and he's still very consistent in the way he plays but also in how he is as a person.
Laine on playing meaningful games at this time of year:
Well, I mean that’s why we’re all here, at least speaking for myself. You know, it’s been a long break personally, from the playoffs. Obviously, I’ve been to the Conference Finals and stuff which feels like forever ago, but yeah, it’s pretty awesome to be playing meaningful games at this time of year. That’s what everybody wants. [...] I feel like we’ve been playing meaningful games for the last month and a half. I think we’ve shown a lot of people that we can compete and push for those Wild Card spots and now we’re in a good spot, and now it’s just up to us to win a lot of games. [...]
Canadiens @ Islanders on Thursday
After practice, the Canadiens will fly to Elmont, NY where they will take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 and RDS or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.