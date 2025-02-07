Updates from optional practice – Feb. 7

BROSSARD – Upon their return from California, the Canadiens held an optional practice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.
Here’s a look at the players who hit the ice at noon.
Montembeault in net on Saturday against Devils, Dobes to face Lightning on Sunday
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
62 Beck
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
77 Dach
8 Matheson
28 Dvorak
24 Mailloux
71 Evans
64 Reinbacher (no contact)
15 Newhook
47 Struble
72 Xhekaj
During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed his starters for the pair of back-to-back games this weekend: Samuel Montembeault will face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, while Jakub Dobes will defend the cage against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
It’s Family Weekend in collaboration with Parc Omega and Tim Hortons. Game time for both games is 1:00 p.m. ET. For tickets to Saturday’s game, click here. For tickets to Sunday’s game, click here.