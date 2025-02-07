Updates from optional practice – Feb. 7

Montembeault in net on Saturday against Devils, Dobes to face Lightning on Sunday

20250207_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Upon their return from California, the Canadiens held an optional practice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

Here’s a look at the players who hit the ice at noon.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

62 Beck

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

35 Montembeault

77 Dach

8 Matheson

28 Dvorak

24 Mailloux

71 Evans

64 Reinbacher (no contact)

15 Newhook

47 Struble

72 Xhekaj

During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed his starters for the pair of back-to-back games this weekend: Samuel Montembeault will face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, while Jakub Dobes will defend the cage against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

It’s Family Weekend in collaboration with Parc Omega and Tim Hortons. Game time for both games is 1:00 p.m. ET. For tickets to Saturday’s game, click here. For tickets to Sunday’s game, click here.

