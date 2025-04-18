Updates from optional practice – Apr. 18

It was the Habs’ first time back at practice since clinching a playoff spot

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – A few players hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

Here’s a look at who laced their skates alongside director of hockey development Adam Nicholas:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalie

93 Demidov

21 Guhle
75 Dobes
51 Heineman
48 Hutson

91 Kapanen

72 Xhekaj

55 Pezzetta

Earlier this afternoon, players and head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the media to talk about the upcoming playoffs. Among other topics, St-Louis was asked about his “eternal optimism” and shared heartfelt words about his late mother's ongoing influence on him.

The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge will return to Brossard on Saturday to continue to prepare for their first playoff game against the Washington Capitals on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena. With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to the Espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.

