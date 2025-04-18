Updates from optional practice – Apr. 18

The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge will return to Brossard on Saturday to continue to prepare for their first playoff game against the Washington Capitals on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena. With the team on the road for the first two games of the series, fans who want to catch the action in good company can head to the Espace 1909 and Casino de Montréal watch parties. For more details, click here.