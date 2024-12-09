Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9 

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Justin Barron will slot in for Jayden Struble tonight. Barron has one assist in one career game against Anaheim. St-Louis also announced Samuel Montembeault as the Canadiens starting goalie ahead of Monday’s tilt.

The Canadiens blanked the Ducks 5-0 at the Bell Centre last February. Jake Evans, Brandon Gignac, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki (2) scored for Montreal that night.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. English viewers can catch the action on Amazon Prime, while French viewers can watch on RDS. For tickets to the game, click here.