Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9 

Struble makes way for Barron, Montembeault starts for Habs on Monday

20241209-morningskate-EN-v2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Eleven players practiced in an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Four forwards, five defensemen and both goalies were on the ice:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

51 Heineman

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

55 Pezzetta

48 Hutson

20 Slafkovsky

47 Struble

72 Xhekaj

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Justin Barron will slot in for Jayden Struble tonight. Barron has one assist in one career game against Anaheim. St-Louis also announced Samuel Montembeault as the Canadiens starting goalie ahead of Monday’s tilt.

The Canadiens blanked the Ducks 5-0 at the Bell Centre last February. Jake Evans, Brandon Gignac, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki (2) scored for Montreal that night.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. English viewers can catch the action on Amazon Prime, while French viewers can watch on RDS. For tickets to the game, click here.

Related Content

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. ANA: Evans

Pregame vs. ANA: Hutson

Pregame vs. ANA: Xhekaj

Pregame vs. ANA: St-Louis

News Feed

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 8

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 7

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

The NBA G League: A meaningful stepping stone for Montrealer Chris Boucher

Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers

A Jake of all trades

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 5 

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

Samuel Montembeault to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Victoire has kicked off season two of PWHL hockey

Laine and Armia named to Finnish 4 Nations roster

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 4

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Sorel-Tracy will receive the next BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 3