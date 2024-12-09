Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9 

MONTREAL – Eleven players practiced in an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Four forwards, five defensemen and both goalies were on the ice:
Struble makes way for Barron, Montembeault starts for Habs on Monday
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
51 Heineman
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
55 Pezzetta
48 Hutson
20 Slafkovsky
47 Struble
72 Xhekaj
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Justin Barron will slot in for Jayden Struble tonight. Barron has one assist in one career game against Anaheim. St-Louis also announced Samuel Montembeault as the Canadiens starting goalie ahead of Monday’s tilt.
The Canadiens blanked the Ducks 5-0 at the Bell Centre last February. Jake Evans, Brandon Gignac, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki (2) scored for Montreal that night.
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. English viewers can catch the action on Amazon Prime, while French viewers can watch on RDS. For tickets to the game, click here.