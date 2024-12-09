ANA@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

It’s Mercredis METAL! Mondays where free (permanent) METAL!-themed tattoos will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis by DFA Tattoos. Fans can put their names on the list in Section 117 when they arrive at the Bell Centre.

With music-obsessed mascot METAL! in attendance, a special musical performance awaits fans at first intermission. Renowned flautist Barnaby Hawthorn III will play some of his biggest holiday hits on the flute after the opening 20.

Finally, tonight’s game will be broadcast on Prime Video, the exclusive English-language broadcaster of all national Monday night NHL games in Canada, as of this season. For Canadiens fans watching in English across the country, this will be the third of five Habs games streamed on the video service in 2024-25. Please note the contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

TEAM COMPARISONS

A lack of opportunism against Washington, including several missed breakaway chances in the third period, was a deciding factor in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Still, the Canadiens proved they can compete against one of the best teams in the League, which is a positive takeaway for the Club. Other pluses were Nick Suzuki playing in his 400th career NHL game and extending his point streak to six games (3G, 6A), Lane Hutson earning his seventh assist in a sixth consecutive outing, and Cole Caufield notching his 17th goal of the season. The latter is in a three-way tie for fourth in goals in the League, along with Kirill Kaprizov and William Nylander.

The Habs will be facing a rested Ducks team which made a big splash on Friday. All eyes were on Anaheim after general manager Pat Verbeek acquired Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The 30-year-old righthanded rearguard, who played 364 regular season games in the Big Apple, brings leadership and depth to a Ducks defense that needed help on the right side. Trouba is expected to make his debut as a Duck in Montreal where Greg Cronin’s men are kicking off a four-game Eastern Conference road trip this week with stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Columbus. Forward Trevor Zegras will be absent from the Ducks’ lineup as the 23-year-old forward sustained a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Although the Ducks are second-to-last in the League in goals for (62), they are tied for seventh best in goals against with 76 and can thank goaltending duo of Lukas Dostal (15 GP) and John Gibson (8 GP) for that. Dostal has been a nice revelation this season. The 24-year-old netminder is fourth in save percentage among all NHL goaltenders (.921).

BY THE NUMBERS: Ducks-Canadiens

Here’s how the Ducks and Canadiens match up by the numbers: