Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7

MONTREAL – The Canadiens can improve their record to better than .500 with a win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Nineteen players took part in an optional morning skate.
Montembeault gets a second consecutive start against the Kings
MONTREAL – The Canadiens can improve their record to better than .500 with a win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Nineteen players took part in an optional morning skate.
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
70 Tanner Pearson
27 Gustav Lindström
55 Michael Pezzetta
59 Mattias Norlinder
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
58 David Savard
13 Mitchell Stephens
47 Jayden Struble
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Wednesday that Samuel Montembeault will get the nod in goal against L.A. The decision marks the first time a Habs goalie will start in consecutive games since Jake Allen did so on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.
St-Louis also announced during his pregame press conference that Joel Armia will make way for Michael Pezzetta’s return to the Canadiens’ lineup tonight. The forward has not played since Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.
2023 Hall of Fame inductee, Caroline Ouellette, will be honored ahead of puck drop. The four-time Olympic gold medallist joined hockey’s pantheon on Nov. 12.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.