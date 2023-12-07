Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Wednesday that Samuel Montembeault will get the nod in goal against L.A. The decision marks the first time a Habs goalie will start in consecutive games since Jake Allen did so on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.

St-Louis also announced during his pregame press conference that Joel Armia will make way for Michael Pezzetta’s return to the Canadiens’ lineup tonight. The forward has not played since Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

2023 Hall of Fame inductee, Caroline Ouellette, will be honored ahead of puck drop. The four-time Olympic gold medallist joined hockey’s pantheon on Nov. 12.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.