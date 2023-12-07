Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7

Montembeault gets a second consecutive start against the Kings

20231207-Pezzetta-MorningSkate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens can improve their record to better than .500 with a win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Nineteen players took part in an optional morning skate.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
70 Tanner Pearson
27 Gustav Lindström
55 Michael Pezzetta
59 Mattias Norlinder
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
58 David Savard
13 Mitchell Stephens
47 Jayden Struble
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Wednesday that Samuel Montembeault will get the nod in goal against L.A. The decision marks the first time a Habs goalie will start in consecutive games since Jake Allen did so on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.

St-Louis also announced during his pregame press conference that Joel Armia will make way for Michael Pezzetta’s return to the Canadiens’ lineup tonight. The forward has not played since Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

2023 Hall of Fame inductee, Caroline Ouellette, will be honored ahead of puck drop. The four-time Olympic gold medallist joined hockey’s pantheon on Nov. 12.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

LAK@MTL: What you need to know 

LAK@MTL: What you need to know 
Dr. Mulder: Wrapping up an incredible 60-year career 

Dr. Mulder: Wrapping up an incredible 60-year career 
Updates from practice – Dec. 6

Updates from practice – Dec. 6
Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 

Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 
Updates from practice – Dec. 5

Updates from practice – Dec. 5
SEA@MTL: Game recap

SEA@MTL: Game recap
CH Weekly: December 4 to 10

CH Weekly: December 4 to 10
Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval

Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4
SEA@MTL: What you need to know

SEA@MTL: What you need to know
Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November
DET@MTL: Game recap

DET@MTL: Game recap
Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal
Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks
Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2
DET@MTL: What you need to know

DET@MTL: What you need to know
Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket
Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault