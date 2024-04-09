Updates from optional morning skate - Apr. 9

Dvorak to return against Flyers, Guhle back at practice on Tuesday

20240409-thumb-morningskate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of Tuesday’s rubber match against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre.

The team confirmed that forward Christian Dvorak will return to the lineup tonight. The Palos, IL native has been out since Dec. 30 with a torn pectoral muscle.

“I thought there was potential [for a return] but I wouldn’t say for sure. I knew it would be close, and I kind of set a goal for myself to try to make it back,” Dvorak said after practice. “I just tried to rehab as hard as I could and luckily it worked out.”

Prior to practice, the Canadiens announced that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending surgery to his left shoulder on Wednesday. The 23-ye ar-old is expected to be ready for the 2024-25 season.

Eighteen players dressed for the pregame skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle (no contact)
30 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
54 Jordan Harris
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic 
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
47 Jayden Struble
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
14 Nick Suzuki
36 Colin White
56 Jesse Ylönen

Kaiden Guhle skated with his teammates in a non-contact jersey. The defenseman has not played since suffering an upper body injury in last Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Habs are 1-0-1 against the Flyers this season. The Canadiens took a 4-1 decision over Philadelphia in the teams’ most recent meeting at the Bell Centre on Mar. 28.

Tuesday’s start time is 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Pregame vs. PHI: St-Louis

Pregame vs. PHI: Slafkovsky

Pregame vs. PHI: Newhook

Pregame vs. PHI: Dvorak

Pregame vs. PHI: Barron

News Feed

Three-year, entry-level contract for Florian Xhekaj

Fan Appreciation week is back

Xhekaj to have surgery, out for season

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: April 2 to 7 

Canadiens’ bests and records eclipsed this season

MTL@NYR: Game recap

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 6

Justin Barron recalled from Laval on emergency basis

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Joel Armia selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Thursday’s pre- and postgame concerts canceled

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 4

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Apr. 3