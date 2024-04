The biggest news of the morning came prior to the on-ice session when the Canadiens announced that Barron was recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket, and that defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj would not be available for tonight’s tilt.

Guhle (upper body) is considered day-to-day, while Xhekaj (upper body) is being further evaluated.

Tonight marks the Habs’ final Saturday home game of the season. To date, Montreal owns a 6-4-2 record at the Bell Centre on Saturdays this season.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.