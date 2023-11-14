Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14

MONTREAL – The Habs were back on the ice on Tuesday morning ahead of their tilt with the Flames at the Bell Centre.
Here’s a look at the 23 players who participated in the on-ice session:
The Canadiens prepare for their game against the Flames
MONTREAL – The Habs were back on the ice on Tuesday morning ahead of their tilt with the Flames at the Bell Centre.
Here’s a look at the 23 players who participated in the on-ice session:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
11 Brendan Gallagher
27 Gustav Lindström
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
8 Mike Matheson
91 Sean Monahan
72 Arber Xhekaj
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
During his press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get his seventh start of the season.
Jesse Ylönen and Gustav Lindström will face the Flames, while Michael Pezzetta and Jordan Harris will not play tonight.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.