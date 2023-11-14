News Feed

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

CH Weekly: November 13 to 19

VAN@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 

VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

BOS@MTL: Game recap

Updates from practice - Nov. 11

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14

The Canadiens prepare for their game against the Flames

MONTREAL – The Habs were back on the ice on Tuesday morning ahead of their tilt with the Flames at the Bell Centre. 

Here’s a look at the 23 players who participated in the on-ice session:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
11 Brendan Gallagher
27 Gustav Lindström
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
8 Mike Matheson
91 Sean Monahan
72 Arber Xhekaj
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

During his press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get his seventh start of the season.  

Jesse Ylönen and Gustav Lindström will face the Flames, while Michael Pezzetta and Jordan Harris will not play tonight.  

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.