Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.
Here are the defensive pairings that were featured:
The Canadiens hit the ice to prepare for their matchup with the Sabres
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
52 Barron
47 Struble
54 Harris
26 Kovacevic
27 Lindström
Following the on-ice session, the team announced that forward Christian Dvorak would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He last played on December 30 against the Panthers in Florida.
The Club also provided updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Tanner Pearson. Both players have resumed skating and are on schedule with their recovery.
In his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen would get the start in goal against the Sabres.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.