Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4

The Canadiens hit the ice to prepare for their matchup with the Sabres

20230104 - Morning Skate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. 

Here are the defensive pairings that were featured:

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

21 Guhle

52 Barron 

47 Struble

54 Harris

 26 Kovacevic

27 Lindström

Following the on-ice session, the team announced that forward Christian Dvorak would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He last played on December 30 against the Panthers in Florida. 

The Club also provided updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Tanner Pearson. Both players have resumed skating and are on schedule with their recovery. 

In his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen would get the start in goal against the Sabres. 

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

