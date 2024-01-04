Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4

Following the on-ice session, the team announced that forward Christian Dvorak would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He last played on December 30 against the Panthers in Florida.

The Club also provided updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Tanner Pearson. Both players have resumed skating and are on schedule with their recovery.

In his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen would get the start in goal against the Sabres.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.