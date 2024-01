DALLAS – The Canadiens held a morning skate on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Stars.

Christian Dvorak did not practice with the team, opting for a therapy day instead. The 27-year-old forward is out with an upper-body injury.

During his media op, head coach Martin St-Louis announced there will be no changes to the lineup. The Canadiens will therefore play with seven defensemen and Samuel Montembeault will be in net.

Here are the defense pairings featured during the on-ice session: