Updates from morning skate – Feb. 13

Kaiden Guhle was on the ice with his teammates

20240213_PracticeTumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

TICKETS: Ducks @ Canadiens 🎟️

Kaiden Guhle joined his teammates for the session. The 22-year-old defenseman left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues late in the third period and did not return. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed he is good to go for tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jordan Harris did not partake in the skate.

Harvey-Pinard was placed on IR after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday against the Dallas Stars. He will miss four to six weeks of action.

Harris is day-to-day with an upper-body injury following Sunday’s game.

Twenty-two players hit the ice. Here’s a look at the forward lines featured at the skate:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

70 Pearson

 71 Evans

17 Anderson

89 Roy

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

55 Pezzetta

74 Gignac

56 Ylönen

Forward Brendan Gallagher and defensemen Johnathan Kovacevic, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj took part in the session, along with goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

During his pregame press conference, St-Louis confirmed that Primeau will get the start against the Ducks.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

