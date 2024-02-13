Updates from morning skate – Feb. 13

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Kaiden Guhle joined his teammates for the session. The 22-year-old defenseman left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues late in the third period and did not return. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed he is good to go for tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jordan Harris did not partake in the skate.

Harvey-Pinard was placed on IR after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday against the Dallas Stars. He will miss four to six weeks of action.

Harris is day-to-day with an upper-body injury following Sunday’s game.

Twenty-two players hit the ice. Here’s a look at the forward lines featured at the skate: