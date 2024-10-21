Updates at practice – Oct. 21 

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – It was team photo day at the Bell Centre on Monday.

The Canadiens then practiced in preparation of Tuesday’s game against the Rangers. New York is undefeated in regulation this season and sits second in the Metropolitan Division at 4-0-1.

Mike Matheson and Juraj Slafkovský benefited from a therapy day, instead of participating in today's practice. Both Matheson and Slafkovský played on Saturday against the Islanders.

Kaiden Guhle remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. The defenseman continues to be evaluated on a daily basis.

Here are the forward lines featured at Monday’s practice:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

77 Dach

15 Newhook

91 Kapanen

40 Armia

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

55 Pezzetta

28 Dvorak

51 Heineman

Justin Barron, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, David Savard Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on the blue line.

Samuel Montembeault was confirmed as Tuesday’s starter against New York. Cayden Primeau, who took his respective reps at practice today, will back him up.

Puck drop for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

