Updates at practice – Oct. 21 

MONTREAL – It was team photo day at the Bell Centre on Monday.

The Canadiens then practiced in preparation of Tuesday’s game against the Rangers. New York is undefeated in regulation this season and sits second in the Metropolitan Division at 4-0-1.

Mike Matheson and Juraj Slafkovský benefited from a therapy day, instead of participating in today's practice. Both Matheson and Slafkovský played on Saturday against the Islanders.

Kaiden Guhle remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. The defenseman continues to be evaluated on a daily basis.

Here are the forward lines featured at Monday’s practice: