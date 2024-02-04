Two-year contract for Brandon Gignac

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract (2023-24 to 2024-25) with forward Brandon Gignac.

A native of Repentigny, QC, Gignac played 43 games with the Laval Rocket this season, registering 42 points (14G, 28A). The 26-year-old forward, who leads the Rocket in goals, assists, and points, also served 36 penalty minutes so far in 2023-24. Gignac was tied for fifth in AHL scoring when he signed his contract.

Since making his professional debut in 2016-17, Gignac has tallied 154 points (55 goals, 99 assists) in 267 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and Laval.

He joined the Canadiens organization on July 29, 2021 after agreeing to terms on a contract with the Rocket. Gignac, who was selected in the third round (80th overall) by New Jersey in 2016, played one game with the Devils in 2018-19. He did not register a point.