Two-year contract for Arber Xhekaj

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.6 million contract (2024-25 to 2025-26) with defenseman Arber Xhekaj. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.3 million.

Xhekaj played 44 games with Montreal last season, recording 10 points (3G, 7A) and ranking second on the team with a plus-6 differential. The 6-foot-4, 240 lb rearguard led the Canadiens with 81 penalty minutes and topped all team defensemen with 125 hits.

The 23-year-old blue-liner also skated in 17 games with the Laval Rocket in 2023-24, contributing three goals and eight assists.

Xhekaj originally joined the Canadiens organization when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Oct. 4, 2021.