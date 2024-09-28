TOR@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

Preseason action continues with a game against the Maple Leafs

20240928_Preview_EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – There’s nothing better than Saturday night hockey at the Bell Centre, especially when the Habs and Maple Leafs are set to square off for the second time this preseason.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, TSN4, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

TICKETS

50/50

MEGA 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s Mega 50/50 Raffle is back for the preseason! Each home and away game leading up to the start of the regular season will feature a new early bird prize. All tickets sold will be entered into a single grand prize jackpot, and the winning number will be drawn at the end of the home opener on October 9.

Three early bird prizes remain, so buy your tickets early for more chances to win. Tonight’s prize: four tickets to the inaugural home game of the regular season on October 9! For more information, to see the list of prizes, or to buy your tickets, visit en.5050.canadiens.com. Fans must be 18+ and located in Quebec at the time of purchase to participate.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, putting an end to the team’s two-game win streak. Christian Dvorak was the lone scorer for the Habs, and Jakub Dobes impressed with 32 saves.

The team went back to work on Friday at the CN Sports Complex as training camp resumed in Brossard. The Canadiens will hold a morning skate on Saturday in preparation for their contest against their archrival. Any news regarding the lineup could be shared on the team’s social media platforms at CanadiensMTL. For pregame media ops with players and head coach Martin St-Louis, follow the team on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Meanwhile, the Leafs will be looking to build on their win over the Canadiens to even their preseason record after opening their preliminary calendar with two tight losses (6-5 OT and 2-1) to the Ottawa Senators. John Tavares and William Nylander did not return to the game against the Canadiens after sustaining apparent injuries. The former is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

For tickets to Saturday’s game, click here.

Related Content

News Feed

Updates from training camp – Sept. 27

Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2024-25 season

MTL@TOR: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 26

MTL@TOR: What you need to know | Preseason

NJD@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 24 

NJD@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason 

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

Updates from training camp – Sept. 22 

Team 1 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 2 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 1 vs. Team 2: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp