TOR@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

MEGA 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s Mega 50/50 Raffle is back for the preseason! Each home and away game leading up to the start of the regular season will feature a new early bird prize. All tickets sold will be entered into a single grand prize jackpot, and the winning number will be drawn at the end of the home opener on October 9.

Three early bird prizes remain, so buy your tickets early for more chances to win. Tonight’s prize: four tickets to the inaugural home game of the regular season on October 9! For more information, to see the list of prizes, or to buy your tickets, visit en.5050.canadiens.com. Fans must be 18+ and located in Quebec at the time of purchase to participate.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, putting an end to the team’s two-game win streak. Christian Dvorak was the lone scorer for the Habs, and Jakub Dobes impressed with 32 saves.

The team went back to work on Friday at the CN Sports Complex as training camp resumed in Brossard. The Canadiens will hold a morning skate on Saturday in preparation for their contest against their archrival. Any news regarding the lineup could be shared on the team’s social media platforms at CanadiensMTL. For pregame media ops with players and head coach Martin St-Louis, follow the team on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Meanwhile, the Leafs will be looking to build on their win over the Canadiens to even their preseason record after opening their preliminary calendar with two tight losses (6-5 OT and 2-1) to the Ottawa Senators. John Tavares and William Nylander did not return to the game against the Canadiens after sustaining apparent injuries. The former is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

For tickets to Saturday’s game, click here.