Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 28

Guhle skated with teammates for first time since appendectomy

BROSSARD – The Canadiens prepared for their second matchup of the preseason against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

With training camp still underway, two groups hit the ice, with Group B kicking things off on the second rink at the CN Sports Complex.

Before the main session with Group A, Patrik Laine and Mike Matheson put in some extra work with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas on one end of the ice, while Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau worked with goaltending coach Eric Raymond.

Here's a look at the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis at the CN Sports Complex:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovský

92 Laine

77 Dach

15 Newhook

89 Roy

62 Beck

17 Anderson

76 Davidson

82 Condotta

57 Farrell

Defensemen

8 Matheson

64 Reinbacher

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

24 Mailloux

Goalies

30 Primeau

35 Montembeault

Kaiden Guhle skated with his teammates for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

