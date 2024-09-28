Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 28

BROSSARD – The Canadiens prepared for their second matchup of the preseason against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

With training camp still underway, two groups hit the ice, with Group B kicking things off on the second rink at the CN Sports Complex.

Before the main session with Group A, Patrik Laine and Mike Matheson put in some extra work with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas on one end of the ice, while Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau worked with goaltending coach Eric Raymond.

Here's a look at the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis at the CN Sports Complex: