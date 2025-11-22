TOR@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:

Local artist Jean-Rene Douville Tessier will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

Former Canadiens players Gaston Gingras and Sergio Momessowill meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Musical guest DJ Trapment will provide pregame and intermissions tunes as part of the Monster Energy DJ Series;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Pub 100 Génies for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

If you told Habs fans in October that their team would sit at 10-7-3 and just two points off the Atlantic lead by the quarter mark, they’d have signed up instantly. Tell them the same thing on November 2 — when Montreal was rolling at 9-3-0 — and the reaction would’ve been disappointment. It’s a reminder of how quickly expectations swing over an 82-game season.

The Canadiens are in one of those rough patches now, but the message in the room is simple: the answer is in the mirror. It’s on the group in that locker room to steady the ship and get back to winning hockey. With their archrivals in town Saturday, Montreal will look to spark some momentum ahead of a three-game road trip.

If you’d told Leafs fans in October that their team would be 9-9-3 and one spot from the Eastern Conference basement by the quarter mark, they’d have laughed you off. Yet here they are. Injuries, shaky goaltending, and a miserable road record — 1-5-0 in just six away games — have defined a frustrating start. And now, Toronto rolls into Montreal without Auston Matthews or Christopher Tanev, searching for a much-needed reset as American Thanksgiving nears.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 8 @ TOR: 5-2 TOR

Nov. 22 vs. TOR:

Dec. 6 @ TOR:

Mar. 10 vs. TOR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Whoever gets the start against Toronto, the Canadiens will need a standout performance from Samuel Montembeault or Jakub Dobes. Montreal has surrendered 24 goals in its last four games — a pace that simply doesn’t win in this League.

Stopping the Leafs won’t be easy. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL at 3.43 goals per game, powered by John Tavares, who at 35 is showing zero signs of decline with 12 goals and 27 points in 21 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: LEAFS-HABS

Here’s how the Maple Leafs and Canadiens match up by the numbers: