TOR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault’s 48-save shutout put a stamp on a historic night at the Bell Centre, as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 1-0 on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old became the first Canadiens goalie to earn a shutout in the team’s season-opening game since Ken Dryden in 1975.

Cole Caufield’s power play goal at 7:48 of the opening frame stood as the game winner. Juraj Slafkovský and Kirby Dach earned assists on the marker. Caufield’s first-period tally means the 23-year-old has scored in three straight openers for Montreal, dating back to 2022.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

The Bell Centre came alive for the Canadiens’ opening ceremony, which included a rendition of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” from an orchestra as the players and staff were introduced. Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine and head coach Martin St-Louis were among many that received a (loud!) standing ovation from the Montreal faithful.