TOR@MTL: Game recap

Montembeault makes 48 saves and earns 50th career win in 1-0 shutout win over Leaf

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault’s 48-save shutout put a stamp on a historic night at the Bell Centre, as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 1-0 on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old became the first Canadiens goalie to earn a shutout in the team’s season-opening game since Ken Dryden in 1975.

Cole Caufield’s power play goal at 7:48 of the opening frame stood as the game winner. Juraj Slafkovský and Kirby Dach earned assists on the marker. Caufield’s first-period tally means the 23-year-old has scored in three straight openers for Montreal, dating back to 2022.

The Bell Centre came alive for the Canadiens’ opening ceremony, which included a rendition of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” from an orchestra as the players and staff were introduced. Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine and head coach Martin St-Louis were among many that received a (loud!) standing ovation from the Montreal faithful.

Taking in the show from behind the scenes was Carey Price, who was in the building for Montreal’s main event on Wednesday.

Montreal goal

P1 07:48 0-[1] Caufield (Slafkovský, Dach) – PPG

Cole Caufield scores the first goal of the 2024-25 season

The Canadiens are scheduled to play their second Original Six matchup in as many nights when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

