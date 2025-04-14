Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 14 

Full skate at the Bell Centre

EN - 20250414 - Morning skate
By Montreal Canadiens
canadiens.com

MONTREAL - The Canadiens began the week with an on-ice session at the Bell Centre in preparation for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Here’s a look at the lines and D pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

40 Armia

15 Newhook

93 Demidov

92 Laine

71 Evans

91 Kapanen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

47 Struble / 72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Emil Heineman and Michael Pezzetta also took part in the drills.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on Amazon Prime and RDS or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm. For tickets, click here.

