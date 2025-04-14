Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 14 

MONTREAL - The Canadiens began the week with an on-ice session at the Bell Centre in preparation for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
Full skate at the Bell Centre
MONTREAL - The Canadiens began the week with an on-ice session at the Bell Centre in preparation for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
Here’s a look at the lines and D pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
40 Armia
15 Newhook
93 Demidov
92 Laine
71 Evans
91 Kapanen
Defensemen
8 Matheson
45 Carrier
21 Guhle
48 Hutson
47 Struble / 72 Xhekaj
58 Savard
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Emil Heineman and Michael Pezzetta also took part in the drills.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on Amazon Prime and RDS or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm. For tickets, click here.