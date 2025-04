TORONTO – Jakub Dobes made 34 saves, but the Canadiens fell 1-0 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Montreal can clinch a playoff spot with a win in any fashion on Monday. Better yet, they can secure their place in the postseason on Sunday with a Columbus loss in any fashion.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

